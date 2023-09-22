How To Make Halloumi Cheese Without It Sticking To The Grill

There's a nearly endless list of things you can grill, but few are as unique as halloumi, a delightfully tasty cheese that hails from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. But, if they're not careful, hungry cheese lovers can run into unpleasant sticking issues when the time comes to flip or remove the cheese from the grill. Fortunately, there are some easy tactics to avoid this.

The first step involves thoroughly patting down the cheese on all sides before grilling to remove as much water as possible. This should be followed by lightly oiling the cheese with olive oil. In the meantime, preheat your grill to a medium-high temperature of around 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Use this time to give an extra-deep clean to your grill grate, as well as a light oiling for further sticking protection.

Even after following all these steps, it's still possible to encounter a bit of sticking. Sometimes, all that's needed is an extra minute or two of cooking time. When the halloumi has reached the ideal texture and temperature, the proteins on the surface of the cheese will naturally release from the grill grates.