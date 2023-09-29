The Cuts Of Meat Used For Steak Pizzaiola

Steak pizzaiola, or steak cooked in the style of a pizza maker (this is the literal meaning of the last word in the phrase), is yet another one of those numerous dishes with murky origins. Some claim that it originated in Sicily, but most say it's more likely to have come from Naples or Campania. Many, however, seem to agree that it was created in order to disguise the flavor of cheaper cuts of beef or even horse meat. While steak pizzaiola probably predates the 1940s, by some accounts, its popularity spiked around WWII at a time when Italians were experiencing food shortages. They had to make do with whatever they could get their hands on, hence the need to tenderize tough, cheap meat using leftover pizza sauce. The recipe gained ground in the U.S. in the 1970s and '80s, however, as Americans began branching out from spaghetti with meatballs and lasagna and experimenting with other Italian dishes.

These days, there really isn't any such thing as cheap steak, and you'll be hard-pressed to find any recipe worth its fleur de sel that encourages you to go out and buy less than the best of anything (thanks a bunch, Ina Garten). Still, many steak pizzaiola recipes do seem to call for beef cut on the thinner side, including hanger or skirt steaks such as might be used for fajitas. Other recipes call for sirloin, which is what passes for a budget cut in today's inflationary times.