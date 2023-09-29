Here's How To Repurpose Frozen Burger Patties For Taco Night

If you're having an impromptu Taco Tuesday party but didn't plan accordingly, then you may have to think fast on your feet. If you didn't buy fresh ground beef, then don't fret. If you have some pre-packaged frozen hamburger patties on hand, you can take those and turn them into taco meat.

However, it's important to realize that not all frozen hamburger patties are created equal. Some varieties are better than other, so be sure to do your research to separate the best frozen hamburgers from the worst. Frozen hamburger patties specifically work because they're made of ground beef, only in patty form, so all you would have to do is smash it so the meat is no longer puck-shaped. Keep in mind that the quality of the meat, both from freezing as well as its processed nature, may not be quite as good as getting ground beef from the store.

Frozen hamburger patties may also contain additives, which is important to consider. Depending on the brand, these patties may have been mixed with breadcrumbs or eggs to help the meat hold its shape. As such, you may want to adjust some of your other taco ingredients to account for that fact.