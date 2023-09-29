The Pizza Omelet Dish That Makes For An Eggcellent Breakfast

While pizza omelet recipes generally contain the same basic ingredients — eggs, sauce, cheese, and maybe meats or vegetables — they seem to fall into two camps as regards their shape. The omelet described above is the typical American-style half-moon omelet, but other recipes result in omelets that more closely resemble pizza. In order to make such an omelet, you beat and season the raw eggs, pour them into a pan, and cook them until they set. You then follow the same steps of covering the cooked eggs with pizza sauce, shredded cheese, and toppings, but instead of folding the pizza omelet over, you cover the pan to melt the cheese or put it under the broiler. The fun thing about these kinds of omelets is that you can cut them into pizza-shaped wedges to eat.

Yet one more type of pizza omelet that seems to be trendy on TikTok these days is actually more of a breakfast pizzarito (a portmanteau word that's yet to be patented by Taco Bell). The TikTok pizza omelet is made in an upside-down fashion by putting the pizza toppings in the bottom of a frying pan, sprinkling them with cheese, and then pouring beaten eggs over the top. The eggs are then covered with a flour tortilla and folded into a half-moon before being sliced into wedges to further the pizza resemblance, such as it is. (Looks more like an omelet calzone or quesadilla to us, but whatever.)