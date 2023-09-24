Poblano Cheese Spread Is The Secret Ingredient For Perfect Roast Chicken

The first step to creating this roasted chicken is obviously the sauce. To make a creamy poblano sauce, you'll typically need a mixture of peppers, garlic, salt, lime juice, and sour cream. However, if you're not a fan of sour cream, you can always substitute the ingredient for some Greek yogurt instead. The choice of cheese that you use will also affect the taste of both the sauce and the chicken as well. We suggest going with a soft cheese that's easy to blend. Perhaps, a cream cheese will work well at dulling some of the spice from the peppers. Alternatively, you could also use pimento cheese as well.

From there, you want to follow the basic tenets of roasting a chicken. Be sure to brine your chicken in a salt water bath before cooking as this will aid in tenderizing the meat as well as ensuring the chicken is juicy as possible. You'll want to add the spicy cheese spread under the chicken skin itself instead of on top. Be careful not to tear the skin as you add the mixture around both the breasts and thighs of the chicken. By incorporating it this way, you're creating space between the skin and the meat of the chicken. This should make the skin crispy while providing a protective layer to hold in the juices of the chicken. Then, it's all the matter of roasting your bird.