The Signs Your Saffron Is Fake

Gourmet chefs and foodies are doubtlessly familiar with saffron, a distinctively flavored spice that's also among the world's most expensive. For this reason, it's also a frequently faked ingredient, which can be a major disappointment for those who've wasted their money on a substandard or potentially dangerous product. However, there are some simple ways to check whether you've got the real thing.

The most straightforward (and foolproof) method is to test the saffron in water. Add a few strands to hot water and observe the results. Genuine saffron will remain intact and gradually infuse the water with a yellowish color. Fakes will bleed their color, which may be reddish or orangish instead of the authentic yellow, into the water much faster. They may also quickly fall apart.

If you're still in doubt, give the water a taste. Authentic saffron infuses water with an earthy, grassy, subtly sweet floral flavor. In contrast, fake versions will leave a bland, sometimes even chemical-heavy, taste immediately apparent to those who've enjoyed the real thing.