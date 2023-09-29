Why Tapioca Pudding Fell Out Of Popularity

Tapioca pudding is a dessert with a mournful history. In a span of 100 years, this creamy and delicate dessert has gone from a rare delight to a kitchen staple to an obscure indulgence. While it's a fairly common trajectory for people to eventually stop eating popular foods, the story of tapioca pudding is a particularly salient example of this phenomenon. After all, few other foods have gone from a staple of the American kitchen to an object of disgust quite as fast as tapioca.

In spite of this, it is hard to pin the downfall of tapioca pudding on any one factor. Its shift towards obsolescence was the culmination of several external forces, each compounding atop the other until tapioca pudding disappeared from restaurant menus. Fortunately for the few remaining devotees of tapioca pudding, the dish isn't fully defunct. You can still find tapioca mix and premade tapioca pudding on the shelves in many different grocery stores. However, if you love this classic American dessert, you should enjoy it while you still can. The dish is on a course towards total irrelevance. Let's explore exactly how this came to be.