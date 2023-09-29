Weird Rules Costco Food Court Employees Have To Follow

One of the perks of working in a kitchen is being able to grab a hot dish on the way out the door for your lunch break ... right? Wrong in the case of Costco food court employees. If they forget their bagged lunch and find themselves needing a meal, food from the kitchen in which they work is far from available. They have to order it at the same price as everyone else ... in the same way as everyone else. This includes standing outside at the window, and it seems to be one of the most hated parts of the job. "Not only do we not eat for free but we have to wait in the long lines just like everyone else," said a Reddit employee on a thread from a few years back. "It's fun to try and scarf down a pizza slice after spending 10 minutes of my 15 minute break in line."

Yikes. Thankfully, certain changes are being made to help cut down on waiting times, such as the introduction of self-serve kiosks, and allowing employees at certain stores to order from their coworkers in the kitchen ahead of time. Even though they still have to exit and pick up their food from the window, they won't have to spend the majority of their well-earned break in line, hoping they have time to inhale the sustenance before clocking back in.