Upgrade Your Chicken Pot Pie With A Cheesy Crust
Chicken pot pie is a classic comfort food that has warmed hearts and filled bellies for generations. What if we told you it was possible to take this timeless dish to a new level of deliciousness by infusing the delicate, flaky crust with cheese? Even a sprinkle can transform a traditional chicken pot pie into a mouthwatering masterpiece.
Achieving a crisp, cheesy crust for your chicken pot pie is simple; you only need grated cheese as the star ingredient. Get creative by experimenting with different cheeses to enhance the crust's depth of flavor. Sharp cheddar, for one, offers a bold tang that complements its iconically creamy filling. Another excellent choice is Gruyère, which imparts a nutty, slightly sweet taste. If you're fond of Swiss, muenster, or Gouda, use them to bring forth a mild, pleasant flavor. If you're feeling adventurous, consider using Monterey Jack for a zesty, buttery undertone, parmesan for a sharp and salty kick, or pepper jack for a burst of spice.
If you're in the mood to rustle up a cheesy chicken pot pie recipe in your kitchen, the combination of savory poultry, tender vegetables, and a cheese-topped crust is a winning formula for a meal the whole family will adore. Here are some tips to turn dinner into a savory celebration, no matter the occasion.
How to make the perfect cheese-infused pot pie crust
Baking a cheesy-crusted chicken pot pie is, well, easy as pie. To incorporate cheese into a from-scratch crust, thoroughly fold 1 or 2 cups of grated cheese into the dry ingredients to ensure even distribution. Another trick is to place thin cheese slices between layers of your crust for a gooey surprise.
Cheese is always a welcome inclusion — even if you prefer using store-bought pie crust or puff pastry. Manually meld ½ cup of grated cheese into the premade dough before rolling it out, or sprinkle shredded cheese on top after blanketing the filling. If you like extra cheese, feel free to add more! Speaking of the filling, be sure to gather up everything that makes a chicken pot pie spectacular: diced or shredded rotisserie chicken, hearty vegetables (carrots, onions, peas, broccoli, celery — you name it), and the oh-so-velvety sauce made from heavy cream, broth, and seasonings like thyme and black pepper. Brush the crust with a beaten egg for a golden, glistening finish, and bake until beautifully browned. The result? A hot, bubbling, protein-packed meal that satisfies with every forkful.
In just a few steps, you can take your pot pie — whether you love chicken, beef, turkey, veggies, or even seafood — from ordinary to extraordinary by incorporating a cheesy crust. The vibrant, umami flavors of the cheese will combine perfectly with the pie's rich filling to make every bite a lovely, fromage-forward experience.