How To Tell If Your Wasabi Is Fake

Even if you've never had sushi, you're probably aware of the mysterious green substance known as wasabi. But here's the rub: You could've been eating sushi your whole life, and there's still a good chance you've never eaten real wasabi — more specifically, freshly grated wasabi.

Unfortunately for diners in Western countries, a very small percentage of restaurants use fresh wasabi, and this is directly tied to how difficult the plant is to cultivate. While the odds are overwhelmingly low that you've had the real thing in order to make a comparison, there are still plenty of tell-tale signs that you might be eating fake wasabi.

The first clear sign that you're eating the fake stuff is purely visual. If you look at a picture of freshly grated wasabi root, you'll notice it's slightly grainy, and its consistency is less uniform compared to imitation wasabi. This is because it's a root and contains small fibers (as does any plant) that get broken down and mixed in after grating. Fake wasabi, however, comes in a couple of different forms, such as rehydrated wasabi powder that resembles Play-Doh, or pureed horseradish with green food coloring and added stabilizers that has a smoother, paste-like consistency. Moreover, that green food coloring in all fake wasabi has a synthetic tinge that the human eye can easily recognize as unnatural.