A Little Food Coloring Goes A Long Way In Blue Velvet Cake

Picture this: a rich, luxurious cake in a vivid shade of blue that's bound to steal the show. Blue velvet cake, an eclectic twist on the classic red velvet cake, can be served as a sweet treat for birthdays, baby showers, gender reveal parties, weddings, holidays ... pretty much any gathering that deserves a touch of charm, whimsy, or elegance. If your favorite color happens to be blue and you crave cake — well, that's a good reason, too.

Blue velvet cake shares the same tender crumb and moistness as its scarlet cousin but surprises guests because of its striking cerulean color. Since blue doesn't appear in foods often, the delightful hue is achieved with food coloring.

The key to engineering the perfect blue is in the type of food coloring. For instance, gel and paste food colorings are more concentrated and vibrant than liquid. Start with a tiny amount — drop by drop — and gradually add more. If you're not a fan of artificial food coloring, you can opt for purer alternatives like blue spirulina or butterfly pea flower powder, which both yield a lovely sapphire pigment without synthetic additives. To ensure an even distribution of color, mix your preferred coloring into the batter's wet ingredients before incorporating them into the dry ingredients. This helps prevent streaking and ensures a gorgeous blue tint throughout the cake.