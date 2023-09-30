The Broccoli Sandwich Is Basically A Kid's Worst Food Nightmare

"If you don't eat your vegetables, then you don't get any dessert." This has to be one of the most dreaded sentences for children, especially those who are picky eaters. For some, broccoli stands out as the worst offender — and there's a scientific reason. According to the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, this phenomenon is caused by an enzyme in the veggie. Still, parents may be able to encourage their kids to eat more broccoli via one vegetable-rich sandwich.

Children may turn their noses up at the thought of this side dish becoming the main course, but the other ingredients in a broccoli sandwich help make it more palatable. For example, the earthy flavor of broccoli is slightly muted by the bread and blends in well with cheese, making it tastier for those who may not be broccoli fans. Likewise, depending on your recipe, you can spice things up with a vinaigrette that pairs well with the broccoli or throw some peppers into the mix.

For broccoli fans, putting this vegetable front and center makes it the star of your meal — and it's just one broccoli recipe your family will eat up. Plus, making a veggie sandwich demonstrates how you can get creative with incorporating vegetables into your diet.