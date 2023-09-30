20 Ways To Poach Eggs Ranked

Poached eggs are a breakfast delicacy that many love, but despite the apparent simplicity of this cooking method, we don't always have the courage or skill to make it perfectly every single time. Yet nothing is more satisfying than getting that luscious, oozing center encased in a perfectly set white, whether you're a poached egg expert or not.

Beyond the good old stovetop method, there are plenty of other poaching techniques to explore. We've looked at some of the many ways to poach eggs and have ranked them according to a few key factors: ease and convenience, consistency of results, flavor and texture, reliability, cooking time, novelty, and any additional ingredients or equipment required. The more accessible and foolproof the poaching method, the higher it soared on our list.

From the downright quirky to the steadfastly traditional, let's discover the best and, well, not-so-best ways to achieve poached egg perfection.