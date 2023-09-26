You Can Now Safely Open Cans With White Claw-Polished Nails, But Do You Really Want To?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, even the biggest companies do unexpected things to generate buzz. Hard seltzer brand White Claw falls into this category, officially announcing a one-of-a-kind nail polish line that's now available on Amazon and Nails.INC. Per a press release sent to Mashed, the four colors are based on four popular flavors: Black Cherry Bliss, Mango Tango, Natural Lime Love, and Very Blackberry. The shades are likely what you'd expect from the chosen beverages. Black Cherry Bliss is Berry Pink, Mango Tango is Mango Yellow, Natural Lime Love is Lime Green, and Very Blackberry is Berry Purple.

To make sure avid hard seltzer-drinking fashionistas have everything they need, The CLAW Saver Set comes with all four colors, exclusive nail stickers, and a compact, handheld can opener to ensure nails remain unchipped when cracking a cold White Claw hard seltzer. (The London-produced nail polish contains biotin and retinol for strength.) The entire set sells for $23.