Green Peas Are The Unexpected Pizza Topping That's A Hit In Brazil

Pineapple, move aside. In the great debate of whether a topping belongs on a pizza, green peas have entered the chat. The vegetable is typically a side dish and wouldn't be out of place in a chicken pot pie. But on a pizza, it might seem like a bold choice to those who are unaccustomed to it. However, the unexpected take on pizza is incredibly popular in Brazil.

The pizza may reflect a long history of combining Italian traditions and Brazilian culture. Starting in the 1800s, Italians began to migrate to the country, with Brazil becoming a popular go-to destination. In fact, around 25 million Brazilians today have Italian heritage, so it makes sense that Brazil has added its own touch to one of Italy's most iconic dishes. Green peas are popular in the country and can be enjoyed as part of a vegetarian pizza, with the earthy soft texture of the vegetables complimenting both the cheese and tomato sauce.

There are various ways to enjoy peas on pizza. Some variations include hardboiled eggs as toppings. The sweetness of the peas balances with the savoriness of the eggs. Other toppings that might join green peas on a Brazillian pizza include ham, peppers, tomatoes, corn, and olives. Some fans of pea pizza might make an Italian-sounding carbonara variant, which combines green peas with sunny-side-up eggs and prosciutto for a hearty dish.