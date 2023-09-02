Baked Beans Belong On Pizza

When it comes to pizza, what toppings you put on it is an entirely personal matter. Some ingredients, like pepperoni, are listed so often as a favorite pizza topping that it's more unusual to find someone who doesn't like the spicy salami on their pizza. Others, such as pineapple, strongly divide camps into those who love it and those who think it's an abomination. But the idea that baked beans belong on pizza may split people just as sharply.

Considering how delicious the combination of canned baked beans on toast with shredded cheese is, it's actually surprising that baked bean pizza isn't more of a thing. The taste of zesty beans along with tomato sauce, pizza dough, and cheese sounds pretty appealing, so it's not surprising that recipes for baked bean pizza began appearing more in the past several years.

Cookbook author Deb Perelman even created her own version called Pizza Beans as a way to convince her child to eat more beans. While it's not essentially a pizza due to the lack of dough, it uses pizza sauce and plenty of cheese, and the whole dish is broiled into melty goodness. She serves it on toast, but it would work equally well on a pizza crust.

The concept of baked beans on pizza may be newer to Americans, but for many in the U.K., it was a childhood staple.