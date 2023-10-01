Crema Di Caffè Is The Creamy Coffee Dessert Of Your Dreams

Making crema di caffè is exceedingly easy. It's an enjoyable recipe for a lazy day when you're not feeling like doing lots of cooking. It comes together with only three ingredients, most importantly, coffee. This coffee should come from either a shot (or more) of espresso, or coffee from a historic moka pot. It needs to be concentrated enough to not water down the cream. That brings us to the second and third ingredients, heavy cream (or whipping cream) and powdered sugar. These two balance out the strength and bitterness of the coffee by coating your tongue and providing light sweetness.

The perfect ratio of crema di caffè's ingredients is roughly 1 cup of heavy cream, ¼ cup of coffee, and a few tablespoons of powdered sugar, according to preference. To ensure crema di caffè is cold, the coffee must first be refrigerated before it is added to the cream. Start by whipping the cream and powdered sugar together just until peaks start forming. Then whip the coffee in and allow the mixture to come to soft peaks. Scoop the cream into little glass cups and dust with cocoa powder to serve.