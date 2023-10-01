A New York Roll Is A Shrimp Sushi Classic
If you're a sushi lover, odds are you've heard of special rolls named after specific areas, such as a California roll or a Philadelphia roll. Another type is a New York roll, an often soy-sauce-dipped dish packed with avocado, shrimp, and cucumber. Soy sauce isn't the only condiment commonly used on a New York roll. To add a kick, some incorporate spicy mayo, and for additional flavor, others top the roll with teriyaki sauce. Unlike some varieties, this roll is enjoyed fully cooked, which is something you need to know before ordering this variety of sushi.
Although the overall concept of the New York roll remains the same, ingredients are subject to change, depending on where the roll is served. Instead of sauteed shrimp, some varieties use shrimp tempura. Additional ingredients include cream cheese, eel, scallion, sesame seeds, and masago. To hold it together, it's wrapped in nori and sushi rice.
The origins of the New York roll are unknown
There's no real information detailing the origin of the New York roll, although the city itself was historically an important sushi mecca. The food became a trend throughout the city in the early 1960s. Nippon, noted as the first New York City restaurant to serve raw sushi, opened in 1963 as a direct result of Japanese immigration.
The New York roll is similar to several other sushi variants, such as the Boston roll and the California roll. Like the New York roll, the California roll includes nori, rice, and avocado. Even more similar is the Boston roll, which is made with shrimp, avocado, masago, sushi rice, and nori. It's possible the New York roll originated as a spin-off of these popular sushi rolls.
If you don't live in the Big Apple, you can find New York rolls at many restaurants across the country, including Sushi Zushi in San Antonio, Texas, and Azan Wok in Pennsylvania, according to Reddit.