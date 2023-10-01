A New York Roll Is A Shrimp Sushi Classic

There's no real information detailing the origin of the New York roll, although the city itself was historically an important sushi mecca. The food became a trend throughout the city in the early 1960s. Nippon, noted as the first New York City restaurant to serve raw sushi, opened in 1963 as a direct result of Japanese immigration.

The New York roll is similar to several other sushi variants, such as the Boston roll and the California roll. Like the New York roll, the California roll includes nori, rice, and avocado. Even more similar is the Boston roll, which is made with shrimp, avocado, masago, sushi rice, and nori. It's possible the New York roll originated as a spin-off of these popular sushi rolls.

If you don't live in the Big Apple, you can find New York rolls at many restaurants across the country, including Sushi Zushi in San Antonio, Texas, and Azan Wok in Pennsylvania, according to Reddit. Be sure to check out the best sushi in the U.S.