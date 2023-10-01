A Plastic Knife Will Cut Clean Brownies Every Time

Brownies might be a delight to eat, but they aren't the easiest food to cut. When you make them extra-desirable, they are a little chewy-gooey, but perfectly gooey brownies can make quite a mess. Once they come out of the oven and you make that first slice, the sticky goodness clings to your knife, making every next cut a little messier. Eventually, you end up with crumbled, misshapen pieces instead of crisp squares, and that just isn't as impressive of a presentation. Luckily, there is a very simple way to get the clean cuts you're after and it's making sure you aren't using the wrong knife.

The next time you make brownies, forgo the traditional metal knife. Instead, choose a plastic knife. This method works because plastic is a naturally nonstick surface. In fact, the non-stick coating on your cookware is a special type of sprayed- and baked-on plastic. When you use a plastic knife, the nonstick surface keeps most of the sticky, gooey brownie from adhering and making a mess, allowing you to cut through your treat without accumulating a gummy buildup. For this approach to be the most effective, you must make smaller cuts and wipe down the knife with a warm, damp cloth (or paper towel) between cuts.