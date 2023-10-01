A Viral Nutella Banana Hack Puts Fruit At The Center Of The Party

Some things are just better together. Look at bananas and Nutella, for example. If you're on dessert duty and you show up to the dinner party with a bunch of bananas tucked under your arm, you aren't likely to score many points with your fellow guests. Showing up with a bunch of bananas slathered in Nutella, however, is almost certain to elicit a totally different response. And once you add some puff pastry to the mix, you're well on your way to becoming the life of the party!

Kyle Istook, a content creator of outrageous snack creations, reveals in his viral TikTok: a golden brown puff pastry, artfully filled with gooey Nutella and soft bananas. It may look and sound like a creation that can only be achieved with advanced cooking skills, but he shows us that it's far simpler than the finished product implies. The TikTok-worthy treat is made in just a few easy steps, with the help of pre-made pastry dough.