How To Store Caramel Apples For Ultimate Freshness

Caramel and candied apples are some of the most popular treats of autumn, but for those planning on making the sugary dipped fruit, you may wonder how far in advance you can fix these sticky desserts. Fortunately, just like there's a right way to store plain apples, there's also a preferred way to keep caramel apples fresh and maximize their life span. It may seem like an obvious choice, but your best bet for storing your caramel apples is in the fridge.

Apples on their own can last between four to six weeks refrigerated. Comparatively, they only last about a week if left on the counter. While caramel does have a shelf life on average of several months, you shouldn't expect it to extend the life of the dipped apples. For optimal freshness and crunch, your vegetable and fruit drawer is the perfect place to store your caramel apples. The drawer's temperature is well regulated, which helps protect the apples from the changing temps of someone opening and closing the fridge. From a quality perspective, caramel apples can last a couple of weeks in the fridge when properly stored.