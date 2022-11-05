Here's How To Store Apples The Right Way This Season

When Apple picking season winds down towards the end of October (per Prevention), it's time to take all that fresh produce you've gathered from local orchard harvests and transform it into different culinary delights. While perfectly delicious when eaten on their own, if you collected a surplus of the hardy fruit this year you might want to consider preparing apples in other ways, including making simple sweet treats such as a seasonally-appropriate Halloween caramel apples recipe.

Apples work great for baking too, and apple pies are a perfect dessert to complement any holiday meal. There are a dizzying amount of apple varieties (the U.S. alone grows more than 100), but if you need some guidance, we can steer you toward the best type of apple for baking. Another easy use for apples is whipping up some delectable homemade applesauce.

Even with all these great ideas though, you may still have accumulated more apples than you can use in a relatively short amount of time. Proper storage of apples is key to maintaining their freshness and crispness for longer periods of time. So what's the best way to keep them?