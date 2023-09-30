Costco's Air Fryer Makes Cooking Even Less Of An Art Form With 19 Presets

There's no shame in using an air fryer. This is a judgment-free zone, and you will not be shaded if you've started to rely on this handy device. While some chefs openly despise air fryers, claiming they don't accomplish anything that can't be achieved in an oven and complaining about their small output, they're practical for home cooks because of their versatility. You can make many unique dishes in the air fryer, from apple pie to meatloaf. If you can imagine it, there's probably a way to cook it in the air fryer.

For those who aren't especially talented in the kitchen or simply aren't interested in cooking, Costco sells an air fryer that acts as your personal chef because of its 19 presets. For this reason, you don't need much culinary knowledge to use this air fryer. Most air fryers come with a handful of preset buttons that are pre-programmed with the correct time and temperature for specific foods like frozen french fries, chicken, or fish. These presets take out all the guesswork, and with 19 cook settings, the work is done for you.