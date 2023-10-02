Canned Vs Bottled Coffee: Container Aside, Is There Any Real Difference?

Many coffee manufacturers, Starbucks included, package their coffee in cans and bottles and sell them in stores. For avid coffee drinkers, this can be especially efficient, as they can buy their preferred brand's java in bulk rather than taking time to stop at a coffee shop every day. However, there is a downside –- coffee sold in these mediums often tastes different than the freshly brewed product you're used to.

To help manufacture better-tasting packaged coffee for Blue Bottle, the company's CEO James Freeman began to research why this might be. As The Atlantic reports, he quickly found that the method to keeping coffee shelf stable changes the taste of the drink in a major way. Alas, not all hope is lost, as Starbucks has whipped out some decently flavored canned and bottled coffees over the years. According to a study by Mashed, when Starbucks drinks are ranked from worst to best, the bottled Caramel Macchiato Iced Espresso earned first place, with the canned Starbucks Triple Shot Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate being the least favorable. That brings us to our main question –- what's the difference between canned and bottled coffee beverages? It seems that the answer lies in the taste.