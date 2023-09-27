The New Skittles Littles Let You Take A Tiny Taste Of The Rainbow

Skittles, with its array of different colors and flavors, has always been a treat for those who are craving sweetness but aren't interested in getting a chocolate fix. However, while the little round candies have always been pretty portable, Skittles just revealed in an Instagram post that the new addition coming to its lineup of rainbow-colored goodies is even smaller: Skittles Littles. "Tasting the rainbow but smaller edition," quipped one fan. "Skittles Littles: taste the (pocket-sized) rainbow. Share the (pocket-sized rainbow)," joked another.

According to a press release, the new Skittles Littles will be available in two sizes: a 7.2-ounce Grab N Go pouch and a small 1.9-ounce resealable tube. While the new variety is due to be available everywhere in the U.S. by 2024, many Skittles fanatics have already reported seeing them in stores for a while now. "Bought some a couple [of] weeks ago," commented one person on Facebook. "They don't seem to be too much smaller to me. I was expecting itty bitty so I was a tad disappointed not gonna lie." The candies are already available at Walmart for about $2.12 for the tube and $2.48 for the bag, while they can alternatively be found at Target for around $2.29 for the tube and $2.79 for the bag.