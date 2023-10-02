Southwest-Spiced Air Fryer Chicken Legs Recipe

Crispy fried chicken is a perennial family favorite, but there's no doubt that the added breading and oil used for frying make this dish a little less healthy than you might prefer. Enter: the air fryer. Using this handy small appliance and a few cooking tips, you can master a perfectly crispy chicken leg that's sure to satisfy your pickiest eaters without the added breading and oil. "Here are a few methods and ingredients to keep the chicken legs golden and crispy. First, pat the chicken legs dry with a paper towel. [This] removes moisture that can prohibit them from getting crispy. Then, add both baking powder and brown sugar to the spice rub. The baking powder helps keep them crisp and the brown sugar encourages browning‌," says recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality.

Not to mention using the air fryer speeds up a dish that can otherwise take close to an hour to cook if you're opting for baking over frying. "Chicken legs can take at least 40 minutes in the oven, so I love the air fryer method as a shortcut on busy nights," Shungu says. "In a standard-size air fryer, they take less than 15 minutes to cook for 2 people, and less than 30 for 4 people." So go ahead and grab your chicken and spices, and get to cooking up this lean and delicious dinner.