Crispy Kung Pao Tofu Recipe
The ultimate weeknight dinner, this crispy kung pao tofu recipe is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. A delicious fusion of flavors and textures, it's sure to have you reaching for seconds! With perfectly crispy tofu cubes, vibrant sauteed veggies, and a sweet and spicy sauce, this recipe is a tasty twist on the classic kung pao dish. It's a great choice for vegans and vegetarians, or even for those who just fancy switching things up with a meat-free meal.
Tofu is renowned for being the perfect base to soak up tons of flavor. Here it takes on the umami richness of soy sauce and hoisin, a spicy kick from the sriracha, and the aromatic notes of garlic and ginger. The addition of peppers and onion provides a burst of color and freshness. Better yet, it's super quick and easy to make, too, with everything coming together in just 30 minutes. If you're on the lookout for a simple, nutritious, and flavor-packed dinner idea, this should be next on your list to try!
The ingredients you'll need for crispy kung pao tofu
The main ingredient in this dish is tofu, which you'll want to press to squeeze out all the excess moisture, cut into cubes, and coat with cornstarch. The tofu is simply seasoned with salt and pepper, fried in a little vegetable oil, and paired with diced onion, red and green bell peppers, garlic, and ginger.
For the sweet, spicy, and sour sauce, you'll need soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sriracha, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. If you want to add more heat to the dish, you can easily amp up the amount of sriracha used in the recipe, or perhaps add some red pepper flakes.
Step 1: Coat the tofu
Toss the tofu with the cornstarch, salt, and pepper in a bowl until coated.
Step 2: Heat the oil
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 3: Fry the tofu
Add the tofu and fry until browned and crispy all over, about 6-8 minutes. Set aside.
Step 4: Mix the sauce
Mix together the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sriracha, rice vinegar, and sesame oil in another bowl. Set aside.
Step 5: Fry the onion and peppers
Heat the second tablespoon of oil in the pan and fry the onion and peppers over medium heat until softened, another 6-8 minutes.
Step 6: Add garlic and ginger
Add the garlic and ginger and fry for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 7: Add the sauce
Pour in the soy sauce mixture and stir. Cook for another 2 minutes.
Step 8: Mix in the tofu
Add the tofu back to the pan, stir, and heat through for another few minutes.
Step 9: Add garnishes, and serve
Serve the kung pao tofu over rice or noodles and garnish with sliced green onion and sesame seeds, if desired.
How should you store kung pao tofu leftovers?
Storing leftover crispy kung pao tofu is easy, making it a brilliant option for meal prep. Firstly, ensure any leftovers have cooled to room temperature before refrigerating them. Once cooled, transfer them to an airtight container and place in the fridge, where they should keep well for up to 4 days.
To reheat the kung pao tofu, simply pop it in the microwave until piping hot. You may want to add a splash of water to rejuvenate the dish's sauciness. Leftovers can also be reheated in a pan on the stovetop if preferred.
If you have more leftovers than you can enjoy within a few days, freezing works great too. Place the kung pao tofu in an airtight, freezer-safe container and store for up to 3 months. Just remember to thaw it in the fridge before reheating, and you'll have a tasty and convenient meal ready in no time.
What can you pair with kung pao tofu?
We love to serve this dish with some type of carbohydrate to make it a complete, balanced meal. A classic choice to complement the crispy kung pao tofu is steamed basmati rice. This acts as a perfect base to soak up that savory sauce, ensuring that you savor every last bit of flavor. Another great pairing option for the tofu is a bed of noodles. Thin rice noodles or thicker egg noodles both work perfectly here.
To pack even more color and goodness into the meal, adding some extra veggies on the side is always an excellent idea. Why not serve this kung pao tofu with some steamed or stir-fried greens such as broccoli, bok choy, or snow peas?
A fresh or crunchy garnish is a great final addition to kung pao tofu. Chopped cilantro or green onion and a scattering of sesame seeds will top the dish off perfectly, and you could even add some chopped peanuts or cashews as well.
- 14 ounces firm tofu, pressed and chopped into cubes
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 2 teaspoons sriracha
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-inch chunk ginger, grated
- Sliced green onion, for garnish
- Sesame seeds, for garnish
- Toss the tofu with the cornstarch, salt, and pepper in a bowl until coated.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the tofu and fry until browned and crispy all over, about 6-8 minutes. Set aside.
- Mix together the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sriracha, rice vinegar, and sesame oil in another bowl. Set aside.
- Heat the second tablespoon of oil in the pan and fry the onion and peppers over medium heat until softened, another 6-8 minutes.
- Add the garlic and ginger and fry for another minute, stirring constantly.
- Pour in the soy sauce mixture and stir. Cook for another 2 minutes.
- Add the tofu back to the pan, stir, and heat through for another few minutes.
- Serve over rice or noodles and garnish with sliced green onion and sesame seeds, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|295
|Total Fat
|17.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|0.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.5 g
|Total Sugars
|5.6 g
|Sodium
|870.5 mg
|Protein
|19.6 g