Crispy Kung Pao Tofu Recipe

The ultimate weeknight dinner, this crispy kung pao tofu recipe is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. A delicious fusion of flavors and textures, it's sure to have you reaching for seconds! With perfectly crispy tofu cubes, vibrant sauteed veggies, and a sweet and spicy sauce, this recipe is a tasty twist on the classic kung pao dish. It's a great choice for vegans and vegetarians, or even for those who just fancy switching things up with a meat-free meal.

Tofu is renowned for being the perfect base to soak up tons of flavor. Here it takes on the umami richness of soy sauce and hoisin, a spicy kick from the sriracha, and the aromatic notes of garlic and ginger. The addition of peppers and onion provides a burst of color and freshness. Better yet, it's super quick and easy to make, too, with everything coming together in just 30 minutes. If you're on the lookout for a simple, nutritious, and flavor-packed dinner idea, this should be next on your list to try!