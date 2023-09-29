Details About Pie Wine From Shark Tank

Wine and pizza just go together. Think of them as the cheesier, boozier equivalent of peanut butter and jelly. The sweet fruit flavors of a nice glass of wine help enhance the richness of the cheese and tomatoes. However, there's never really been a wine that seems to cater solely to just the flavor profile of pizza, leaving it a bit of a guessing game for diners to find the perfect pair. Pie Wines wants to change that.

The company is marketing its canned packages of wine as the ultimate pairing to that Saturday pizza party you've been meaning to throw. With that in mind, Pie Wines has gone on "Shark Tank," trying to get one of the sharks to invest in their product. As any "Shark Tank" viewer knows, it's not easy being an investor entering the tank. For every success story you see, there are also several food inventions that flopped along the way. Does Pie Wines have what it takes to go up against the likes of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O'Leary? Time will tell. But so far, Pie Wines appears to be taking the small steps forward to build its brand recognition. Here's the story so far.