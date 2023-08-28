The Best Cocktails To Pair With Any Style Of Pizza

While pizza and cocktails might not seem like obvious bedfellows, there's absolutely no reason why you can't enjoy them together. In fact, pizza is serious business these days, with all kinds of gourmet pies available. So, it only makes sense to accompany them with something as high-end as a cocktail. And, once you know the best cocktails to pair with any kind of pizza, your senses will be in for a treat.

There are many styles of pizza available, both international styles — many originating from Italy — and regional U.S. styles. All these have individual characteristics that make them better suited to particular cocktail pairings than others. For example, the intense richness of a Chicago deep-dish pizza pairs well with a cocktail that's cold, zingy, and refreshing, such as a frosty bulldog margarita. On the other hand, something lighter, like a St. Louis pizza, pairs well with a complex, bitter-sweet cocktail like an Americano.

So, whether you're planning a pizza and cocktail dinner party with homemade pizza and cocktails mixed at home or you want to know which cocktail to order next time you go out for pizza, we have you covered. We'll be delving into some of the most popular pizza styles — and some lesser-known ones — and what their perfect cocktail pairings are. Buon appetito!