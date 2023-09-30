How Browning The Butter Affects Your Cookie's Texture

Sometimes, the only thing that separates good cookies from bad is the use of butter. Oil and butter are both fats, and while they both elevate the flavor and texture of baked items like cookies and give them structure, they cannot be used interchangeably. Butter reigns supreme since it provides a richer flavor to the cookies. Now, imagine all that creamy, buttery flavor amplified.

Butter doesn't really need anything extra to taste good, but browning it can be a game changer. When you use browned butter for baking, not only will your kitchen smell incredible, but the flavors will be more intense with a rich, nutty taste. The French call it beurre noisette, which means hazelnut butter. The name alludes to the deep brown color of hazelnuts. It is extensively used in French baking and makes for an incredible sauce that amplifies the flavor of dishes that call for butter.

Butter helps cookie dough spread while baking due to its water content. Butter and sugar create air pockets when creamed which helps leaven the cookies. When you use brown butter, the dough will not spread as much since it has a lower water content. You will still get a soft and tender texture overall, but it may not be so crispy on the outside.