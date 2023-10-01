Sabich Is The Eggplant Breakfast Sandwich You Need To Try

To the untrained eye, sabich may sound rather similar to a falafel sandwich, another quintessential Israeli street food that consists of patties made of fried and spiced chickpeas, Israeli salad, and tahini in a pita. While sabich shares a few of the same ingredients, there are some tasty differences that set it apart. A sabich sandwich is a sort of mix-and-match affair. All of the ingredients are prepared in advance and you can choose what you like to stuff your pita with. The eggplant is a defining feature, but beyond that, you can customize it as you like. You can choose to add some extra zing with the amba, which is a pickle made of unripened green mango. Or you can add some heat with zhug, a hot green sauce from Yemen that combines chiles, herbs, and spices.

When the soft, fried eggplant, which acts as the base for sabich, is combined with the snap of the super sour Israeli pickles and the crunch of the fresh Israeli salad, it creates an unmatched sort of textural perfection. The creamy nuttiness of the tahini when combined with the powerful flavor of tangy and sweet amba creates a perfect balance of flavors. You can opt to add fresh pickled cabbage, cucumber, chopped onion, boiled eggs, or cooked potatoes. As all of the ingredients can be prepared in advance, Sabich is the traditional breakfast eaten on the morning of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest.