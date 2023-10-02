Swap Your Spoon Out For A Milk Frother To Get Fluffier Hot Chocolate

What's better than walking around on a cool fall day, hot chocolate in hand? Arguably nothing, but making a mug of hot chocolate at home that's as fluffy as the one you might buy from Starbucks is hard. The key to achieving that perfect frothy milk texture isn't your spoon, it's a milk frother.

Milk frothers are the best tool for crafting at-home drinks that match up to your coffee shop staples — there's no other way to get velvety, warm milk that pairs perfectly with your favorite hot chocolate mixture. All you need is a frother and hot chocolate mix (either from a bag, box, or homemade), and you're one step closer to adding this to the never-ending list of hot drink hacks you'll probably want to keep in your back pocket. You can add your milk and hot chocolate mix right into the frother, fire it up, and within minutes have a delicious chocolate beverage to warm you up.