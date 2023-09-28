Pepsi And Buffalo Sauce Sounds So Gross, But We Have To Try It

Pepsi dropped its new zero-sugar formula just in time for NFL playoffs this past year, so it's no wonder that it's gearing up to fuel another football season with its sugar-free soda. But, will the Buffalo Pepsi recipe actually become a game-day staple, itself? That depends entirely on whether this spicy drink is actually any good.

The beverage is comprised of a glass of ice and sugar-free Pepsi with one tablespoon of Buffalo sauce. The recipe recommends adding a celery stick and a blue cheese rim. Clearly, this drink does share a lot of DNA with a Bloody Mary. And, while the makings of the Buffalo Pepsi sound vile to some, it may actually be a lot more palatable than a Bloody Mary to many. Swapping out tomato juice for Pepsi actually replaces one drink that many folks have an aversion to with another that's a bit more mainstream. As a result, the Buffalo Pepsi could be a great way to sip on something spicy with your game-day snacks if you're not a fan of tomato juice. Of course, this logic only holds if these flavors mesh well together, which has yet to be confirmed. Still, we have a feeling that plenty of folks are going to test it out, and a football fan or two will almost certainly try it spiked, too. Here's hoping that this is the unexpected new way to enjoy a soda with your wings.