We're Giving Kim Kardashian's Beer Confession Some Serious Side Eye
The season premiere of "The Kardashians" hit Hulu on Thursday, September 27, and it revealed something that fans aren't quite buying. During a family vacation in Cabo, Mexico, Khloe Kardashian claimed she's "never had a regular beer" after a Corona was bestowed upon her by her sister Kendall Jenner. Following Khloe's self-proclaimed first sip, Kim Kardashian swiped the beer and tasted it for herself, also saying she's never tried one before. Kim enjoyed the beer, calling it "kinda sweet," while another one of her sisters, Kylie Jenner, exclaimed "beer is the best thing ever." The sisters may be surprised to learn beer is actually good for you. However, despite what KIm said, fan-found evidence on social media suggests she might be dishonest in her reveal.
In one tweet posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, user @meeshymumu posted several pictures of Kim holding a beer as well as one showing the star doing a keg stand. The college-esque tradition of drinking from a keg while doing a handstand on it was performed for Kim's 30th birthday, which was way back in 2010. These photos were enough to leave social media users challenging Kim's claims.
Tweets calls Kim out for her alleged false claim
After seeing the photos of Kim Kardashian posted on @meeshymumu's page on the X platform, people didn't hold back their thoughts. "These people lie about everything," one user wrote of the Kardashian family. "They act like they never had non-famous lives. It's okay to be normal then to act fake," another comment read. In a joking way, one commenter gave her the benefit of the doubt. "Okay, maybe she meant from a can," they wrote.
In the past, it's been well known that Kim isn't a fan of alcohol. In a 2016 interview with Elle, her sister Khloe Kardashian said, "Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever ... she's just never been into it." However, Kim revealed in late 2022 on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast that she's since changed her mind. "I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42," she said. "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit."
