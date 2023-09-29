We're Giving Kim Kardashian's Beer Confession Some Serious Side Eye

The season premiere of "The Kardashians" hit Hulu on Thursday, September 27, and it revealed something that fans aren't quite buying. During a family vacation in Cabo, Mexico, Khloe Kardashian claimed she's "never had a regular beer" after a Corona was bestowed upon her by her sister Kendall Jenner. Following Khloe's self-proclaimed first sip, Kim Kardashian swiped the beer and tasted it for herself, also saying she's never tried one before. Kim enjoyed the beer, calling it "kinda sweet," while another one of her sisters, Kylie Jenner, exclaimed "beer is the best thing ever." The sisters may be surprised to learn beer is actually good for you. However, despite what KIm said, fan-found evidence on social media suggests she might be dishonest in her reveal.

In one tweet posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, user @meeshymumu posted several pictures of Kim holding a beer as well as one showing the star doing a keg stand. The college-esque tradition of drinking from a keg while doing a handstand on it was performed for Kim's 30th birthday, which was way back in 2010. These photos were enough to leave social media users challenging Kim's claims.