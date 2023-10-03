The Sign That Your Banana Bread Is Perfectly Baked

Banana bread hits the spot if you're looking for a filling, flavorful breakfast or snack. But anyone who's dealt with a dry, tough, crumbly slice knows it's vital to avoid overbaking this tantalizing treat. Luckily, there's one telltale sign that your loaf is ready to come out of the oven.

The trick is a variation on the familiar toothpick test, which traditionally involves removing baked goods from the oven after you insert a toothpick into the food and it comes out clean. This isn't the case with banana bread, however. If bakers wait until the toothpick comes out completely clean, the loaf has already overbaked and dried out. On the flip side, it's critical to ensure the toothpick isn't too wet, either, as this means the loaf is underbaked and will collapse once cooled.

Instead, bakers whipping up banana bread should look for a few small, moist crumbs lightly clinging to the toothpick. This means it will reach the ideal texture and moisture level as the residual heat continues to cook the bread as it cools.