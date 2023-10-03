The Costco Gummy Bears Fans Say Are A Perfect Mix Of Sweet And Spicy
To some of us, gummy bears are more than just confectionery — they bring joy to our hearts and our affection for the squishy little candy transcends the boundaries of taste and texture. There is a gummy bear for every palate, like the classic fruity flavors, sour gummies that make your mouth water, and the chocolate ones with a fruity center. Connoisseurs of gummy bears will have tried many varieties, and now they can get their hands on a spicy version that is hiding in plain sight.
You can find Snak Club's Tajín Chili and Lime Gummy Bears at Costco. These fruity gummy bears come in five different flavors and each one is sprinkled with the beloved Tajín chili and lime seasoning. The spice level is mild. They are gluten-free and vegan. A bag of Tajín Gummy Bears costs around $12.49 and comes with 24 small pouches. You can also buy them on Amazon.
Netizens love the sweet and spicy flavor
After spotting the spicy gummy bears in the wild, several netizens took to social media to share how they loved the candy. "They're the perfect balance of sweet and slightly spicy. The flavors are strawberry, orange, lemon, pineapple, and apple. My only complaint is that there's individual packs instead of one big bag," one Redditor shared. "Bomb... highly recommend," a TikTok user commented. "I think these are perfect for gummy aficionados as well as Tajín fans. It's the perfect marriage of both. The gummy bears are good on their own, and the seasoning really adds to them," a customer wrote in their review for the spicy gummies on Amazon.
In case you can't find the spicy gummies at your local Costco, you can make your own candy at home. Tajín's DIY recipe includes a cup of orange juice, a tablespoon of lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of honey, 6 tablespoons of natural gelatin, 3 tablespoons of Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce, 2 tablespoons of Tajín Clásico, and a tablespoon of sugar. Snak Club previously released Tajín Watermelon Rings and Peach Rings with the same spicy kick.