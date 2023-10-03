The Costco Gummy Bears Fans Say Are A Perfect Mix Of Sweet And Spicy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To some of us, gummy bears are more than just confectionery — they bring joy to our hearts and our affection for the squishy little candy transcends the boundaries of taste and texture. There is a gummy bear for every palate, like the classic fruity flavors, sour gummies that make your mouth water, and the chocolate ones with a fruity center. Connoisseurs of gummy bears will have tried many varieties, and now they can get their hands on a spicy version that is hiding in plain sight.

You can find Snak Club's Tajín Chili and Lime Gummy Bears at Costco. These fruity gummy bears come in five different flavors and each one is sprinkled with the beloved Tajín chili and lime seasoning. The spice level is mild. They are gluten-free and vegan. A bag of Tajín Gummy Bears costs around $12.49 and comes with 24 small pouches. You can also buy them on Amazon.