California's Fast Food Workers Just Scored A $20 Minimum Wage

California has been at the forefront of changes and improvements for those working in the fast-food industry, trying to pass laws like the FAST Recovery Act (Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act) to give quick service employees more of a voice in their pay, available benefits, and working conditions. But, after a lot of controversies that even saw McDonald's president call the law 'backroom politicking,' Governor Gavin Newsom has instead signed a law, AB 1228, that will raise fast-food workers' minimum wage from $15 to $20 an hour.

The new law will go into effect on April 1, 2024, all across California and is to take the place of the FAST Recovery Act. AB 1228 will create a Fast Council that will be able to increase the minimum wage annually, but the amount allowed will be "capped at the lesser of 3.5% or the annual increase in the US-CPI (Consumer Price Index) for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers" (from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom).

The Fast Food Council will also help create training, employment standards, and guidance on working conditions. While the original FAST Recovery Act council consisted of 10 members, the new Council will have nine, with a mix of employees and employers along with one member who is not in the fast-food industry in any capacity.