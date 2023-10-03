The McDonald's Crunchwrap Supreme Burger Hack Is A Game-Changer
As the internet continues to go off the deep end where food hacks are concerned, we're presented with creations like the oddly creamy Baja Blast hack. Simply add McDonald's soft serve ice cream to a Taco Bell Baja Blast, and you've got a tropical float.
That being said, a Baja Blast float pales in comparison to fast food monstrosities like the Crunchwrap Supreme burger. As you can imagine, this particular beast calls for a couple Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supremes and a few cheeseburgers from McDonald's (or any fast food burger joint of your choice).
Disassemble your burgers, and then reassemble them using the two Crunchwrap Supremes as your burger bun. You get the seasoned beef, nacho cheese, and crispy tostada of the Crunchwrap, but also the added beef and cheese of, say, the McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Sounds like a mess waiting to happen, but a delicious mess at that.
A McDonald's Crunchwrap Supreme sounds great, but is it?
Don't get us wrong, we're enthralled by the idea of sandwiching delicious McDonald's burgers between two of Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supremes.
Unfortunately, though, the Crunchwrap Supreme burger comes with a few caveats. First, it necessitates a visit to both McDonald's and Taco Bell, which can be a time-consuming task depending on where you live. Second, creating this messy monster is probably not something you want to do in your car, which kind of takes away from the very concept of fast food being on-the-go.
Lastly, as is the case with most fast food amalgamations, the Crunchwrap Supreme burger packs a lot of calories. Each Crunchwrap contains about 540 calories, while each Quarter Pounder with Cheese contains 520 calories. Altogether, we're looking at something weighing in at more than 2,500 calories. However, you'll probably be sharing this giant treat with friends, so it's not a huge concern.