The McDonald's Crunchwrap Supreme Burger Hack Is A Game-Changer

As the internet continues to go off the deep end where food hacks are concerned, we're presented with creations like the oddly creamy Baja Blast hack. Simply add McDonald's soft serve ice cream to a Taco Bell Baja Blast, and you've got a tropical float.

That being said, a Baja Blast float pales in comparison to fast food monstrosities like the Crunchwrap Supreme burger. As you can imagine, this particular beast calls for a couple Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supremes and a few cheeseburgers from McDonald's (or any fast food burger joint of your choice).

Disassemble your burgers, and then reassemble them using the two Crunchwrap Supremes as your burger bun. You get the seasoned beef, nacho cheese, and crispy tostada of the Crunchwrap, but also the added beef and cheese of, say, the McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Sounds like a mess waiting to happen, but a delicious mess at that.