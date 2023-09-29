Mashed Poll Uncovers The Fast Food Chain With The Best Ice Cream

As we all know, a fast food dinner just wouldn't be complete without some sort of ice cream for dessert. After all, what are fries without a Wendy's chocolate Frosty? A McDonald's McFlurry? A cup of Culver's frozen custard? Exactly.

We recently asked Mashed readers to share with us their favorite fast food chain for enjoying an ice cream treat. More than 21,000 people kindly responded to our poll, with a very interesting choice for their number one pick: Shake Shack. To be clear, we're all well aware that Shake Shack has, well, shakes, but was anyone expecting this burger-heavy chain to top out all others with 42% of the votes? McDonald's followed in second place, with a modest 32% of votes — justice served for the beloved McFlurry, though points were deducted for the ice cream machines always seemingly being broken. In third, Chick-fil-A claimed 15% of votes, tailed by Cookout and Burger King, with 7% and 4%, respectively.

Commenters weighed in to explain their votes, with one saying "Shake Shack is one of the few places left where you can get a malt." Or that compared to Shake Shack the "rest don't even qualify as ice cream." The most frequent comment, perhaps not surprisingly, involved the running joke about McDonald's broken machines, "I've never heard of a broken machine flavor though, maybe it's a McDonald's exclusive?" Many people suggested their own regional and local favorites as well, before settling for one of the better-known fast-food joints.