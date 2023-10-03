The Vanilla Extract Hack To Make Your Kitchen Smell Like Baked Goods (Without Actually Baking)

We all love the way the kitchen smells after a good bout of baking. And it's not just the kitchen, but the whole house too. Within this enticing aroma of freshly baked goods are smells like chocolate, cinnamon, and vanilla. Vanilla extract shows up in most baked goods, and it's distinctly fragrant. It has a sweet warmth that's detectable from the moment the lid is cracked off the bottle. As you pour it into the dough, its mesmerizing scent engulfs you, and you think to yourself, "I wish I could smell this forever." Fortunately, there's a way to make this smell linger in the air, and you don't even have to do any baking.

If you want your house to smell like vanilla, there are a few methods to accomplish this. First, you can try saturating cotton balls in vanilla extract and leaving them in key places around the house — like DIY air fresheners. Or, the slightly more cozy method would be to make a vanilla simmer pot. A simmer pot is simply a pot that you fill with water, place on the stove to simmer, and throw in aromatic ingredients to make the house smell delightful. These ingredients could be anything like citrus, herbs, and spices. Vanilla is the ideal simmer pot ingredient because it makes a huge impact with only a few tablespoons. Best of all, vanilla has such a pleasant smell on its own that it needs no other accompaniments in the pot.