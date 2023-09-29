What, Exactly, Is Taco Bell's Vegan Nacho Cheese Sauce?

You may have heard the exciting news that Taco Bell brought back Nacho Fries – and that it's finally giving customers a vegan option. Nacho Fries have been a fan-favorite menu item ever since their introduction in 2018, though they've left and returned to the menu a few times since. As of September 28, 2023, they're back once more, and this time, they're vegan-friendly. But this news does beg the question: Just what is Taco Bell's vegan nacho cheese sauce actually made of?

The fast food giant's nacho cheese sauce is vital to the full Nacho Fries experience, but of course, since the condiment's base is cheese, it's off-limits for vegans. Making a vegan version of this dipping sauce may seem like a brand-new endeavor for Taco Bell, but the chain has actually used this cheese before. In June 2023, the restaurant introduced Vegan Crunchwraps, and the vegan cheese it used for that item has since become the base for this fry-friendly sauce. The cheese is made from soy and chickpeas, both of which are common bases for vegan cheeses.