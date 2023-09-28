Taco Bell Nacho Fries With Vegan Nacho Sauce Review: Familiar And Gloriously Cheesy

Calling all Nacho Fries lovers: They're back, bigger than ever, and have a vegan twist! In a press release, Taco Bell announced the arrival of Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce. This offering is the first time that the behemoth chain has launched a vegan menu item nationally, and it's pretty excited about it. Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, says, "This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell's commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles — whether you're vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there's a place for you at our table."

Nacho Fries with non-vegan cheese sauce, a fan-favorite side with a cult-like following, also returns to restaurants nationwide. This will be the item's 10th menu appearance since Nacho Fries first launched in 2018. For fans who love to share or just can't get enough for themselves, a new Large Nacho Fries size will be available for purchase. A significant portion of Taco Bell's fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and this national launch now makes its classic flavors and menu items accessible to more veggie eaters who choose to "live más." Here's everything you need to know about the Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce release.