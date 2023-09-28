Taco Bell Nacho Fries With Vegan Nacho Sauce Review: Familiar And Gloriously Cheesy
Calling all Nacho Fries lovers: They're back, bigger than ever, and have a vegan twist! In a press release, Taco Bell announced the arrival of Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce. This offering is the first time that the behemoth chain has launched a vegan menu item nationally, and it's pretty excited about it. Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, says, "This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell's commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles — whether you're vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there's a place for you at our table."
Nacho Fries with non-vegan cheese sauce, a fan-favorite side with a cult-like following, also returns to restaurants nationwide. This will be the item's 10th menu appearance since Nacho Fries first launched in 2018. For fans who love to share or just can't get enough for themselves, a new Large Nacho Fries size will be available for purchase. A significant portion of Taco Bell's fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and this national launch now makes its classic flavors and menu items accessible to more veggie eaters who choose to "live más." Here's everything you need to know about the Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce release.
What's in the Nacho Fries with Vegan Cheese Sauce?
The order comes with — you guessed it — crisp, golden Nacho Fries with warm Vegan Nacho Sauce served on the side. The fries are served hot, well-seasoned, and crisp. The melty cheese sauce is made with a soy chickpea base and is served in a separate small container. If you're wondering if the Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce is an entirely vegan dish, you're not alone. We were surprised to find out that Nacho Fries has always been vegan. In fact, both the fries and sauce are certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association, making this limited-time menu item vegetarian, vegan, and dairy-free.
Superfans may recognize Vegan Nacho Sauce from its previous appearance in Taco Bell's popular Vegan Crunchwrap tests in June 2023. The cheesy sauce was so well received during the test that the brand knew it needed to offer it nationally; a pairing with Nacho Fries was the obvious choice. According to a press release, a large part of the Taco Bell consumer base eats vegetarian, with vegetarian options making up 23% of products sold in 2022. Further, most locations are open to custom orders, with many vegetarians and vegans creating orders to fit their needs without compromise. This latest vegan menu launch will make ordering at Taco Bell easier than ever.
Nacho Fries are available nationwide and only for a limited time
As usual, Nacho Fries won't be around for long and we're sad to say that the Vegan Nacho Sauce won't be available forever, either. Nacho Fries returned to restaurants nationally on September 28, while Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce will be available nationwide at participating locations for a limited time starting October 12 and while supplies last. So, make sure to stop at, drive through, or order delivery from your local Taco Bell soon so you don't miss out on trying this exciting new release.
The Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce will be available at participating locations nationwide in two sizes: regular for $2.19 and a new large size for $2.99. The fries on their own can be added to other Taco Bell favorites while they're on menus; however, Vegan Nacho Sauce is not available as a customization option for other menu items. For fans craving the same saucy experience on their favorite core menu item, they can do so by ordering a side of Vegan Nacho Sauce for just $0.80 (all prices may vary by location) and adding it to their other items themselves.
How does this offering compare to other Taco Bell items?
Nacho Fries first debuted in 2018 to much fanfare. It was that year's most-anticipated Taco Bell menu item release and became the most successful product launch in the company's history. Various product iterations have been rolled out, from Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries to Reaper Ranch Fries, all featuring the popular seasoned fries with different toppings and accompaniments. As we were part of that crowd that tried them back in 2018 when they first launched, we can assure you that they taste just as good as they did back then. At the end of the day, the new offering is similar to Nacho Fries with Cheese Sauce. But, the arrival of the vegan-friendly variation is definitely a milestone. To have Vegan Nacho Sauce as a standalone menu item, joining Guacamole Sauce as another of the brand's vegan dipping options, is a huge win.
The Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce isn't the only potato-cheese side offered at Taco Bell. Their Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes feature a bowl of crispy, seasoned potato bites topped with reduced-fat sour cream and nacho cheese sauce for a vegetarian delight. On the more extensive menu, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco features those same potato bites in a flour tortilla with real cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and creamy chipotle sauce.
The nutrition breakdown
Are Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce healthy? Not really, but we are, after all, talking about deep-fried fast food. The regular-size Nacho Fries with dairy sauce has 330 calories (the same as medium-sized McDonald's French Fries). In comparison, the regular-size Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce has 310 calories. If that doesn't seem like enough calories in a side for you, you can take advantage of the new large-size offering. The Large Nacho Fries with cheese sauce boasts 470 calories, while the Large Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce comes in at 450 calories.
Taco Bell's golden crispy Nacho Fries are fried to perfection in a blend of canola and corn oil. However, it's important to note that in some restaurants, Taco Bell uses the same frying oil to prepare other menu items that may or may not contain animal ingredients. Vegan and animal ingredients are handled in common, and cross-contact may occur.
The verdict
As huge Taco Bell fans already, we were excited to try their newest menu item. As expected, their Nacho Fries didn't disappoint, and it was a lovely reunion with this fan-favorite side. Crispy, hot, and flavorful, the fries were tossed in a proprietary seasoning blend that evokes the bold flavors of Mexican cuisine, providing spiciness without a lot of heat. And, just like we remember, the fries were wonderfully thick and plump. In other words, more surface area for melty, cheesy sauce (yes!).
Hooray to Taco Bell for giving vegans an alt-cheese sauce that rocks. Their Vegan Nacho Sauce was served perfectly warm and had an appealing, mouthwatering sheen. We found this ultra-smooth sauce dippable, spreadable, lickable — you name it. We were really impressed with Taco Bell's vegan take on their popular cheese sauce. It was familiar, gloriously viscous, and cheesy. Nacho Fries and Vegan Nacho Sauce are a delicious pairing. Our final verdict? Get'em while they're hot.