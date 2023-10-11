You May Think It's Tacky, But Buffets Are The Superior Choice For Weddings

If you're tasked with planning (or, more to the point, paying for) a formal event such as a wedding and it's one that will involve feeding a large group of people, then you'll likely have a number of questions to tackle. Right at the top (or, at least, number two on the list — behind open bar, cash bar, or no bar) may well be: Should you have a table-service sit-down meal or a buffet?

If you're opting to go the fancy-schmancy route, then you might choose the former, since plated meals are seen as being far more appropriate than those where you stand in line and fill your own plate. Buffets, however, are usually the most budget-friendly option, as they tend to cost around 20% less than a sit-down meal (if not lower). Should you feel bad about going for the cheaper option? No, of course not, since saving money (your own or anyone else's) is never a bad thing. What's more, if you look at it from the standpoint of a guest at this shindig you're planning, then there are numerous reasons why a buffet is a better bet for everyone involved.