Budget-Friendly Seafood Items You'll Actually Enjoy Eating

Seafood isn't exactly known for being inexpensive. In fact, it's often considered one of the more expensive types of food to spend your money on, mostly because many types of seafood are difficult to catch and keep fresh until they reach their destination. These challenges increase the end costs for consumers trying to buy seafood at the grocery store or in a restaurant.

However, seafood costs can fluctuate significantly throughout the year and between years. Factors like weather, farming techniques, and location can all play a role in the price of seafood. Of course, the economy has one of the biggest impacts on the price of seafood. While that salmon you've been eyeing might have been outside of your budget a couple of months ago, it could be more affordable now. It's important to remember that the seafood we list here — and, really, any food — could be affected by economic fluctuations in the future, so it's important to check your local pricing and stay up-to-date with current events shaping the seafood industry.

With that said, we've gathered a list of budget-friendly seafood items that are generally more affordable than others at the grocery store or local fish market.