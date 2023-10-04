The Dessert Chick-Fil-A Should Steal From Its Little Blue Menu Spin-Off

If the Chick-fil-A empire wasn't already large enough with more than 2,600 locations, the brand is expanding even further with its spin-off chain, Little Blue Menu. As a digital kitchen concept geared toward delivery, carry-out, and catering, Little Blue Menu offers both Chick-fil-A fan favorites and entirely new menu items. For instance, in addition to lemon pie bars and chocolate toffee cookies, Little Blue Menu also serves cinnamon rolls.

As Chick-fil-A fans might recall, the chain previously offered a similar item but pulled its biscuit cinnamon rolls from the menu in 2016, as the item was too complex for employees to consistently produce. Though the cinnamon rolls now offered at Little Blue Menu aren't the same as the former Chick-fil-A dessert, they're similar enough to keep fans appeased.

Nevertheless, not all Little Blue Menu customers are over the moon when it comes to these particular cinnamon rolls. One Yelp review gave the dessert an 8/10, which is a bit disappointing when you consider the cinnamon roll's cost of $2.79.