The Dull Mistake To Avoid When Cutting Biscuits

Even though owning a biscuit cutter is a secret that makes your biscuits so much better, there are some other crafty tools that do the job just as well if you're in a pinch. Plus, it's already guaranteed that you have at least some of these tools lying around in the kitchen. For one, you can freehand your biscuit circles with a knife. However, make sure to lift the knife up and down instead of dragging it through the dough. Dragging the knife through the dough will disturb the uniformity of the layers and create an uneven biscuit edge. Make incisions up and down as you work your way around carving out a circle — if that's your shape of preference. The best part of using a knife is that you can shape the biscuits however you please. From hearts to squares to triangles, any fun shape is possible!

For those who don't want to freehand with a knife, try using an empty canned food can. These cans are almost as thin as biscuit cutters, just make sure to avoid using cans with a small rim left over from removing the top. Speaking of fun shapes, you can also use tall cookie cutters to make your biscuits, from round cutters for traditional biscuits to whatever fun-shaped cutters you have on hand. With so many alternatives, you'll never reach for a dull glass to cut your biscuits ever again.