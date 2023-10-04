Don't Have The White Wine Your Recipe Needs? Swap In Light Beer

There are few things more annoying than realizing you're missing one key ingredient for your dish. Fortunately, whether you're already cooking or just don't want to run back to the store, there are often simple ways to substitute another ingredient you have on hand. With white wine, one of the best, most readily available swaps is refreshing (and sometimes maligned) light beer.

While they may seem very different in your glass, the two common alcoholic beverages have some important things in common when used in cooking. Both are appropriately low-alcohol for most dishes and can provide needed moisture and subtle flavor. Beer can also work as a deglazing liquid in place of wine for pan sauces or other recipes. By experimenting with various light beers, cooks can find brands that produce the best and most desirable flavors that are closest to wine.

There are also some critical differences to keep in mind that might force you to adjust your recipe slightly. Typically, white wine is significantly sweeter than most light beers, which may require adding sugar or another sweetener. White wine is also more acidic than beer, meaning dishes could need a pop of vinegar or lemon juice for best results.