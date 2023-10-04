Add Cocoa Powder To Mushroom Coffee For A Sweeter Pick-Me-Up

An increasingly popular beverage combining the earthy undertones of the famous fungus with the energetic properties of a cup o' joe, mushroom coffee is having a moment in the sun. The revolutionary java contains extracts from medicinal mushrooms such as chaga, lion's mane, or reishi, known for their health benefits, most notably immune support and cognitive enhancement. Over the years, this unconventional brew has garnered a dedicated following of people seeking an alternative to traditional coffee. Just as many folks love infusing their coffee with their go-to creams and sugars, there's one ingredient used in baking that can take a mug of mushroom coffee to a whole new level of deliciousness — cocoa powder.

Adding cocoa powder to mushroom coffee can create a drinkable treat for several reasons. First and foremost, cocoa powder introduces a lovely tinge of chocolate. Cocoa naturally contains compounds like theobromine, which has a subtle bitterness that can balance the inherent pungency of some mushroom coffees. The result is a smooth, approachable, more palatable taste for those who may find the flavor of mushroom coffee too intense.