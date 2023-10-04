Is It Better To Microwave Chef Boyardee Or Cook It On The Stove?

When it comes to nostalgic foods, Chef Boyardee lands at the top of the list for many who grew up in the '80s and '90s, though the popular chef's meals go back to the 1920s. Chef Boyardee's ready-to-eat macaroni offers a convenient alternative to homemade pasta. Everything from the company's Beef Ravioli to its Beefaroni has enabled busy adults, college students, and kids to make an easy meal in minutes. That leads many to associate Chef Boyardee's offerings with the microwave — but this isn't the only way to prepare them.

While Chef Boyardee's microwavable cups are certainly meant to be heated using the convenient kitchen appliance, the company's canned meals offer two cooking options. The backs of cans of Chef Boyardee products feature instructions for the microwave, as well as the stovetop. The pasta tastes the same either way, so many will opt for the ease of the former method. However, preparing Chef Boyardee on the stove provides an opportunity to elevate the canned meal using ingredients of your own. That makes it the better cooking option, even if it takes more effort.