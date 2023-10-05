Marinating Fried Chicken In Yellow Mustard Has Its Perks

Fried chicken needs little introduction. It's one of those perfect foods — great any time of the day and cooked any kind of way. But when you make fried chicken at home, do you ever feel that it's missing something? Yellow mustard might not be the universal ingredient that restaurants use in all their fried chicken recipes, but it is a simple ingredient any home cook can add to get tender meat that's full of flavor.

Mustard is an acidic condiment with a pH of roughly 3.7, making it an ideal addition to any meat marinade. Acid is key to marination because it denatures the proteins in meat which allows seasonings to penetrate and tenderization to occur. As an added bonus, yellow mustard contains a bit of sweetness and spice of its own that works well with common fried chicken seasonings like garlic powder, black pepper, cayenne, and even honey. Incorporating these ingredients into the chicken and letting them sit for at least an hour will yield succulent, flavorful meat covered by a crunchy fried exterior. The yellow mustard marinade also helps in achieving a perfect exterior since it clings to the flour well while the chicken fries. No need to make things messy with egg wash and bread crumbs; mustard and flour should suffice.